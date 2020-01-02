A Detroit man is being sought in a New Year's Day shooting that wounded seven people at a hookah bar in Huntington, West Virginia.

Kymonie Desean Davis. (Photo: Huntington Police Department)

Kymonie Desean Davis, 30, is charged with seven counts of wanton endangerment and one count of malicious wounding in the shooting at Kulture Hookah Bar, 1113 4th Ave.

Davis also has active warrants for burglary and domestic battery and is wanted for fraud in Illinois, the West Virginia police department said.

Davis is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is advised to call 911 or the Huntington Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges or suspects may be named at a later date, Huntington police said.

The bar was shut down Thursday as authorities pursued their investigation. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said officials have issued a cease and desist order to close the facility, citing licencing issues and a failure to pay taxes.

Huntington police officers investigate the scene of a shooting in Huntington, W.Va., Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Police in West Virginia say several people were injured after a shooting at a bar in Huntington early New Year's Day. (Photo: Lori Wolfe, AP)

“Any incident of this nature in the downtown or in any of our neighborhoods is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Williams said in a statement after the shooting.

The shooting early Wednesday happened after a dispute between people and was not a targeted attack, police said. Those wounded are in stable condition.

Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell said in a media release that shooting victims were found inside and outside of the bar, according to the Associated Press.

According to WOWK-TV, more than a dozen shell casings were found outside the bar and in a parking lot across the street. About 50 people were inside the bar when police arrived.

Associated Press contributed.

