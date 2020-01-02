Detroit — The driver wanted after a vehicle was videotaped doing 360-degree "donuts" on Interstate 94 turned himself in on Thursday, police say.

An arrest warrant was issued last week for Devin Cronk, owner of an orange 2010 Chevy Camaro with tinted windows. Police say around 8 p.m. on Dec. 22, he blocked all lanes of traffic on westbound I-94 to do spins on camera.

Devin Cronk (Photo: Detroit police)

Cronk, a 22-year-old man from Allen Park, was identified and approached by officers on Dec. 25 and ran. He surrendered to Detroit police on Thursday and was taken into custody without incident, officials said.

He faces misdemeanor charges including reckless driving and disturbing the peace, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

A video of the "side show" stunt was posted on Instagram. The video shows several people recording a Camaro doing circles across all lanes of I-94 near Trumbull, while vehicles were backed up behind parked vehicles.

Police Chief James Craig said last week the freeway was illegally blocked for about 10-15 minutes. Michigan State Police dispatch received several 911 calls about the incident, he said.

"This is serious," Craig said last week. "Some people think pursuing these incidents is a waste of our time, and that we should only concentrate on violent crimes. But this is a definite threat to the safety of our community."

The incident is the latest in a series of traffic-related crimes in Detroit. In July, several drivers shut down the Lodge Freeway while doing "donuts."

In an effort to crack down on traffic scofflaws, Craig in May launched an initiative that uses the Detroit police helicopter and another on loan from Michigan State Police.

