Detroit — An argument between a man and a woman Wednesday evening ended with the two allegedly stabbing each other and the man dying, police said.

The incident occurred at about 9:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of Churchill on Detroit's west side, Detroit Police Department Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood said.

The 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at an area hospital, Kirkwood said. The 24-year-old woman is listed in temporary serious condition.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated, she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/01/02/man-dead-woman-hurt-stabbing-detroit-west-side/2793597001/