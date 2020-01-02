Detroit — An attempted smash-and-grab at a strip mall clothing store on Detroit's west side ended Thursday morning with a vehicle in flames, police said.

The incident took place at a clothing store on the 14300 block of Livernois, north of Davison, said Janae Gordon, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman..

Police say a vehicle, make and model unknown, was crashed into the clothing store. But the vehicle caught fire, igniting flames that Detroit Fire Department firefighters had to extinguish.

No injuries were reported.

