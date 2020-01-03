A body was discovered Thursday night as Detroit firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire on the city’s west side, police said.

Police were called at 10:15 p.m. to the area of Thatcher and Forrer on report of a vehicle fire.

Officers arrived as firefighters put out the fire to the Pontiac Grand Prix. They found a body burned beyond recognition in the back seat.

Police continue to investigate the identity of the person inside the vehicle.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/01/03/body-found-inside-burned-vehicle-detroit/2803642001/