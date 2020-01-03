Detroit — A man was critically injured after crashing a car Friday into a concrete barrier on Interstate 375 near Jefferson in downtown Detroit, officials said.

Michigan State Police troopers were called at about 12:15 a.m. to I-375 at Jefferson for the crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, a man was driving a car south on the freeway when he lost control in the curve to westbound Jefferson. His vehicle crashed into the barrier in the median near Larned.

Officials said when troopers and medics arrived the man was unresponsive. He was wearing his seat belt, but alcohol may have been a factor, they said.

