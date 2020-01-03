An attempted home invasion suspect is in temporary serious condition after he was shot while trying to break into a Detroit home early Friday morning, police said.

The incident happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 19700 block of Goddard on the city’s east side, police said.

According to police, a 49-year-old man was attempting to break in through the back door of a home when a 58-year-old man inside fired a shot, hitting the suspect.

The suspect ran from the scene, but police detained him. He was taken to a hospital.

