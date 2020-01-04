Detroit — Authorities say six people were taken to a nearby hospital Saturday evening after an apparent gas explosion at a house on Detroit's west side.

Deputy Fire Commissioner David Fornell told The Detroit News that responders were dispatched to the 14400 block of Evergreen Road at about 7:20 p.m. The blast remains under investigation.

Fornell said the six people injured range in age from 30 to 40 and were hospitalized for burns. He said two were being treated for smoke inhalation.

He also said no deaths were reported.

"It was definitely an explosion," Fornell said.

DTE Energy was called to the scene and said the cause of the fire is unknown and that the utility is working with authorities on the investigation.

"We urge all residents, in any situation, if you smell or suspect a gas leak to leave the area at once, call 911, then call DTE ... (or your natural gas provider) to report the situation," a utility spokesperson said in a statement.

