Detroit — A 21-year-old woman died Friday night after a crash on the city's west side that injured four others, police said.

The crash occurred at 9:30 p.m. in the area of Seven Mile Road and Telegraph when the driver of a blue Saturn Aura was traveling west on Seven Mile and disregarded a red traffic light, police said.

The Saturn collided with a black GMC Denali that was traveling south on Telegraph. The Saturn struck a light pole before coming to a stop and the Denali flipped over, police said.

The drivers and passengers of both cars were taken to the hospital. The 21-year-old driver of the Saturn and a 37-year-old male rear passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The front passenger of the Saturn died at the scene, police said.

In the Denali, a 49-year-old man and 40-year-old woman sustained non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation has been launched to determine other facts and circumstances in the incident. Police say no arrests were made.

