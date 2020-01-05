Detroit — Police are investigating two shootings that took place Saturday night in Detroit, one of them fatal, and quickly made an arrest in the non-fatal shooting.

The homicide took place about 7:35 p.m. on the 20000 block of Strasburg. That's on Detroit's east side, south of East Seven Mile and east of Hoover.

Police say the victim, a 45-year-old man, was found lying on the grass with a gunshot wound. Medics transported him to an area hospital, but he died.

Police say two women, for whom no description was offered, and one man, are suspects in the victim's death. The male suspect is 6 feet tall, with medium complexion and long dread locks. He wore a black hoodie, blue jeans, and was armed with a handgun.

The trio fled in a dark vehicle which may be a Dodge Charger.

The second shooting took place almost three hours later, about 10:10 p.m., on the 10900 block of Shoemaker. That's also on the east side, north of East Warren and east of French.

Police say the victim, a 36-year-old woman, got into a fight with the girlfriend of a 47-year-old man.

The man then allegedly pulled a gun and shot the victim, was treated for a graze wound and listed in stable condition.

Police say the suspect and his girlfriend fled in a white 2002 GMC Sierra, but officers were quickly able to track down the suspect, which is less than 500 feet away.

