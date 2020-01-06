Detroit police seek public's help in New Year's Eve homicide
Detroit — Police are asking the public for help identifying and locating two men suspected of committing one of the last homicides of 2019.
At about 10:40 a.m. on New Year's Eve, police say, two men exited a new-model blue Chevy Cruze four-door vehicle and approached a 28-year-old man on the 17600 block of Schoolcraft. That's on Detroit's west side, east of the Southfield Freeway.
Police say one of the men, believed to be between 50 and 60 years old, fired shots as the victim ran away. He then handed the gun to a second man, in his 20s, who continued the chase, eventually catching up to the victim and shooting him fatally.
Police now have pictures, pulled from surveillance camera footage at a business.
The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Giovanni McQueen. He died of a gunshot wound to the back.
