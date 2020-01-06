Detroit — Police are asking the public for help identifying and locating two men suspected of committing one of the last homicides of 2019.

At about 10:40 a.m. on New Year's Eve, police say, two men exited a new-model blue Chevy Cruze four-door vehicle and approached a 28-year-old man on the 17600 block of Schoolcraft. That's on Detroit's west side, east of the Southfield Freeway.

The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating the man in this surveillance video. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Police say one of the men, believed to be between 50 and 60 years old, fired shots as the victim ran away. He then handed the gun to a second man, in his 20s, who continued the chase, eventually catching up to the victim and shooting him fatally.

Police now have pictures, pulled from surveillance camera footage at a business.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Giovanni McQueen. He died of a gunshot wound to the back.

