Detroit — A 54-year-old man was listed in critical condition after being hit by a car while riding a bike late Sunday night on Detroit's west side, police said.

The crash took place about 10:50 p.m. in the area of Curtis and the Southfield Freeway, south of Seven Mile.

Police say the victim was headed west on Curtis on his bike when he allegedly ran a red light and was hit by a Pontiac sedan headed south on the Southfield Freeway service drive.

Medics took the victim to the hospital.

The driver of the Pontiac stayed at the scene.

Preliminary on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at approximately ‪10:50pm in the area of Curtis/ Southfield, the victim (54 year old male) was on a bicycle traveling west on Curtis when he allegedly ran a red light and was struck by a vehicle (Pontiac sedan) that was traveling south on Southfield. The victim was transported to hospital and listed in critical condition. The suspect

remained at the scene. The circumstances surrounding this incident are still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to please call Detroit Police Fatal Squad At 313-596-2260. Again this is preliminary information subject to change upon further investigation.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/01/06/police-man-bike-runs-light-gets-hit-car-detroits-west-side/2822593001/