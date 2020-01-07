Detroit — Three people younger than 18, including an 11-year-old boy, were injured Monday night in a single-vehicle crash on Detroit's west side, police said.

The crash took place about 7:05 p.m. on the 17200 block of Stahelin, which is north of West McNichols and west of the Southfield Freeway.

Police say the driver, a 16-year-old boy, lost control of a burgundy Ford Explorer and hit a tree.

Medics transported the victims to the hospital. The driver and the 11-year-old were listed in stable condition. A 16-year-old girl was listed in critical condition.

