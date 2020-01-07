Detroit police have released surveillance images of a man wanted in connection with a shooting last week at a Coney Island on the city's west side.

The suspect had argued with a 22-year-old woman at the restaurant in the 13600 block of Grand River around 3:53 a.m. Jan. 1, investigators said in a statement.

A surveillance camera captured the suspect before the incident reported about 3:53 a.m. Jan. 1 at a Coney Island in the 13600 block of Grand River. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

"The altercation continued outside of the location," according to the release. "The victim then attempted to leave the area in a silver Hyundai Sonata when the suspect fired shots, striking her in the body."

The woman fled and called 911. Authorities did not provide more information on her condition.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at (313) 596-1040. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

