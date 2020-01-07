Walsh College has become the first institution to enter a partnership with the Detroit Promise to offer scholarships to students who enroll after graduating from community college, officials plan to announce this week.

Walsh College is a business school and also an upper school, meaning students transfer there for their junior year of college. Beginning in the winter 2020 semester, Walsh College has committed to provide a tuition-free path to an unlimited number of Detroit Promise students who meet the general requirements.

Buy Photo Walsh College is offering free tuition to Detroit Promise participants who have graduated from a community college. (Photo: Sarah Rahal, The Detroit News)

"It's to provide education and change the community through the power of education," said Susan Foley, chief institutional advancement officer at Walsh College, headquartered in Troy, with four locations in Metro Detroit. Tuition at the school is $494 per credit hour for undergraduates, according to the Walsh College website.

The Detroit Promise is a tuition scholarship that helps students who graduate from a city high school and live in the city attend two-year community colleges or four-year universities for free.

The program has two tracks, said Greg Handel, vice president of education and talent programs for the Detroit Regional Chamber, which administers the Detroit Promise.

The Detroit Promise covers tuition of students, after any financial aid, to attend community college without an academic requirements.

But students need a GPA of 3.0 or higher and an SAT score of 1060 or higher upon leaving high school to enroll tuition-free in a four-year institution through the Promise. The four-year institutions cover tuition that is not paid for by financial aid.

"Walsh has created an option for students who successfully complete an associate's degree through the Detroit Promise to transfer to Walsh to pursue a bachelor’s degree if they maintained a 3.0 GPA in community college," Handel said. “We are thrilled that Detroit Promise community college students now have this option to move on to complete a four-year degree, tuition-free. We’re hopeful that more four-year institutions will join Walsh in providing this transfer option going forward.”

To qualify for the transfer to Walsh, Detroit Promise community college students must have 60 credits or an associate degree from one of these schools: Henry Ford College, Jackson College, Macomb Community College, Oakland Community College, Schoolcraft College or Wayne County Community College District.

If the student meets these qualifications, they can apply to transfer to Walsh and earn a bachelor’s degree.

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/01/07/walsh-college-detroit-promise-free-tuition-two-year-grads/2824825001/