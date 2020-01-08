The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's help to identify a passenger who assaulted a city bus driver in December, resulting in a collision.

The assault occurred about 4:15 p.m. Dec. 29 on a Detroit Department of Transportation bus traveling on Mack Avenue on the city's southeast side.

A female suspect walked up from the rear of the bus and began throwing food at the bus driver. She then grabbed the driver out of the driver's seat while the bus was westbound on Mack.

The assault caused the bus to collide with an electrical box and a street sign, before coming to a stop in a vacant lot at the corner of Mack and Bewick.

The suspect was restrained by a passenger but escaped the bus through a window. The suspect ran south on Bewick and escaped between vacant houses.

No injuries were reported.

Police describe the suspect as a black female, known as “Dee Dee.” She's about 5 foot, 4 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds, with a medium complexion. She was last seen wearing black shoes, black pants, a black hooded sweater and

a green coat.

Police asked anyone with information on the incident, or who has seen the suspect, to call the Detroit Police Department's Fifth Precinct at (313) 596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) Speak Up.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/01/08/detroit-bus-passenger-assaulted-driver-causing-collision/2847535001/