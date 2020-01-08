Detroit — A woman who was "found hanging" on a fence on Woodward in Detroit on Monday night died after efforts to revive her via CPR were unsuccessful, authorities said.

The woman was found about 8:30 p.m. Monday night hanging from a fence at Woodward and Collingwood. Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman, said she was about 50 years old.

Dave Fornell, deputy commissioner of the Detroit Fire Department, said medics arrived and administered CPR, but the woman was in a state of cardiac arrest and "her heart was not functional."

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office says the woman has not yet been identified.

Police are investigating.

