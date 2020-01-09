Detroit — A 7-year-old boy was treated at his home and did not require medical transport after being grazed by bullets that came through the window of his bedroom, police said.

The shooting took place about 1:15 a.m. on the 15800 block of Lappin. That's on Detroit's east side, north of Seven Mile and west of Kelly.

Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman, said at least eight shell casings were found at the scene.

The victim's injuries were minor, just graze wounds, and after being treated by medics he did not need to be hospitalized.

