Detroit — The design for five pedestrian bridges that will be part of the construction of a new bridge connecting Windsor and Detroit has been chosen, officials said.

Officials with the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority announced Thursday the design has been selected.

A rendering of what the new pedestrian bridges over Interstate 75 will look like. (Photo: Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority)

“The design of the pedestrian bridges is a result of meaningful consultation with the community and other stakeholders," Bryce Phillips, the authority's CEO, said in a statement. "The voices of community members have helped shape the project since early planning days and we will continue to engage and consult as the project progresses through construction and into the operations phase.”

The authority is a Canadian nonprofit managing construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge. Bridge North America is the company contracted to build the international bridge and the pedestrian bridges.

The design of the bridges features a curved steel arch. There also will be construction with precast concrete and they will have lighting features and comply with Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

Nighttime view from inside of bridge. (Photo: Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority)

“The new pedestrian bridges will improve access to neighborhoods, businesses and service providers on both sides of I-75," Aaron Epstein, Bridging North America's CEO, said in a statement. "We also see them serving as conduits for bicyclists and other recreation-seekers headed for the U.S. Port of Entry and ultimately the multi-use path on the bridge.”

The bridges will be built over Interstate 75 on Beard, Waterman and Lansing streets and on Junction and Solvay. Construction is scheduled to begin this year.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who was also at the news conference, praised the project.

“This project is good for the Detroit community, our economy and for the countless people who will use these new pedestrian bridges to get where they need to go," Whitmer said in a statement. "When working on this project, it’s crucial that we put Detroiters’ well-being first, and that’s exactly what we’ve done here today. I’m proud to take part in this announcement and am eager to continue working with these partners on the Gordie Howe International Bridge project.”

Pedestrian bridge locations (Photo: Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority)

Last week, President Donald Trump signed a package of laws that allocated $15 million in federal funds for inspection and screening systems at the bridge.

Construction on the $4.4 billion Gordie Howe International Bridge project began in Canada in 2018 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Former Gov. Rick Snyder negotiated the deal to build the bridge with Canada after the GOP-controlled Legislature refused to support the new Detroit crossing, which will compete with the Ambassador Bridge — a bridge that's privately owned by the Moroun family.

The Michigan Department of Transportation has helped facilitate the project and acquire land for it.

