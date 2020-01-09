Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to identify a man who broke into a Family Dollar store on the city's east side last month by crashing a truck through a wall.

The incident happened at about 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 17 at the store in the 16401 Harper near Whittier, according to authorities.

Police said a red 2004 GMC Sierra pickup truck smashed through one of the store's walls. They also said the man did not take anything from the store and he left the truck at the scene.

Investigators Thursday released video of the truck crashing through the wall that was captured by the store's security surveillance system.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect should call the Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct at (313) 596-5540 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

