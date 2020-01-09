Detroit — This weekend's closure of Interstate 94 in Detroit has been canceled due to forecasted inclement weather, Michigan Department of Transportation officials said.

MDOT had planned to close a four-mile stretch of the freeway's eastbound and westbound lanes between Michigan Avenue and Interstate 96 for construction beginning at 9 p.m. Friday. They also said the work would be done weather permitting when they announced the closure Wednesday.

Officials said the work and closure will be rescheduled for another weekend.

Both directions of the freeway were to beclosed to enable crews to work on the roadway and bridges, officials said. It was scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

MDOT said the work will include repairs to a railroad bridge near Livernois, concrete form removal near Warren Avenue and steel repairs on the 24th Street bridge.

Other parts of the freeway in Detroit have had weekend closures since a project to upgrade the interstate began in April 2019.

Under the $64 million project, MDOT plans to plans to repair or replace 67 bridges, make concrete repairs and perform other work in six segments between Conner Street in Detroit and Interstate 275 in western Wayne County.

