Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
Detroit's municipal center gets $4 million renovation
Detroit — City Hall has undergone a $4 million overhaul to make its north entrance more accessible.
The Detroit-Wayne Joint Building Authority this week opened the new Larned Plaza at its north entrance of the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center. The six-month project, paid for by Detroit and Wayne County, includes an expanded ADA-compliant ramp, bike loops and pedestrian seating, and the reopening of a circular driveway for vehicle drop-off and pick-up.
The pedestrian-friendly plaza is the first exterior entrance renovation effort since the building opened in 1954. The circular drive had been closed since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, officials said.
The center houses 47 elected officials, 1,600 city and county employees and has about 5,000 visitors daily.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/01/10/detroit-city-hall-gets-4-m-plaza-entrance-off-larned/4425451002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments