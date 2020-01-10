Detroit — City Hall has undergone a $4 million overhaul to make its north entrance more accessible.

The Detroit-Wayne Joint Building Authority this week opened the new Larned Plaza at its north entrance of the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center. The six-month project, paid for by Detroit and Wayne County, includes an expanded ADA-compliant ramp, bike loops and pedestrian seating, and the reopening of a circular driveway for vehicle drop-off and pick-up.

Buy Photo Newly opened Larned Street Plaza at the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

The pedestrian-friendly plaza is the first exterior entrance renovation effort since the building opened in 1954. The circular drive had been closed since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, officials said.

The center houses 47 elected officials, 1,600 city and county employees and has about 5,000 visitors daily.

Buy Photo A circular driveway will accommodate vehicles for the general public, employees and EMS access at the newly opened Larned Street Plaza at the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

