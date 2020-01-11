Detroit police are looking for a man who stole an officer's gun Friday night.

A large fight broke out about 9:20 p.m. at the Old Redford High School in the 8000 block of W. Outer Drive and during the incident a suspect picked up an officer's weapon and fled the location on foot, according to a police report.

The suspect is 19 years old, 6 feet tall, and 180 pounds, and was wearing a black jogging suit with a yellow symbol on the right side of the chest and black gym shoes at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5800, or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/01/11/detroit-police-seek-help-finding-man-who-stole-officers-gun/4441566002/