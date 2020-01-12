Detroit — Police are investigating three shootings and one carjacking that took place in a three-hour span between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Motorist, 36, shot by pedestrian

Just after 11:10 p.m., on the 2500 block of Taylor — south of Clairmount, east of Linwood on Detroit's west side — a 36-year-old man arrived to pick up a woman at her home.

As the man and the woman drove around the block, a man in a hoodie approached their vehicle and demanded money.

The two men got into a fight and the suspect fired shots, which hit the victim. The woman fled on foot from the scene.

The suspect also fled.

Medics transported the victim to an area hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Pedestrian, 19, shot during attempted robbery

About an hour later, at 12:05 a.m., a 19-year-old man out walking was approached by an older black sedan, with three men inside.

This took place on East McNichols at Arlington, which is east of Dequindre. As the suspects tried to rob the victim, someone from inside the sedan fired shots, hitting the man.

The victim was privately transported to an area hospital, and listed in stable condition.

Man, 52, carjacked after Gratiot crash

Roughly 90 minutes later, at 1:30 a.m., in the area of Gratiot and Mt. Elliott, on Detroit's east side, a 52-year-old man driving a burgundy 2018 Nissan Rogue had a "minor" crash with a silver car.

After the crash, the man and the other driver pulled over to check for damages. That's when three people, who'd been in the silver vehicle started demanding money and the key's to the man's Nissan, implying that they had a gun, but never brandishing it.

The victim handed over the keys and one of the men drove off in the Nissan while the two others drove off in the silver vehicle.

Man, 25, shot in unknown circumstances

An hour later, at 2:25 a.m., a 25-year-old man was shot in Southwest Detroit in circumstances still unknown by police.

The victim says he was shot by a suspect in a white Ford Focus, on the 5700 block of Otis, which is south of Michigan Avenue and west of Junction.

Police transported the victim from the crime scene to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

