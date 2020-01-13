Police: 3 wounded by stabbing or shooting during fight on east side
Detroit — A fight on Detroit's east side Sunday afternoon resulted in three people being hospitalized with gunshot or stab wounds, police said.
The fight took place about 1:40 p.m. on the 15600 block of Manning, south of East State Fair and east of Hayes.
Three people were wounded in the scuffle: a 27-year-old woman was shot, a 29-year-old man was stabbed, and a 19-year-old woman was stabbed.
All three victims were transported privately to a hospital. The women were listed in temporary serious and stable condition, respectively, while the male was listed in temporary serious condition.
