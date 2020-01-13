Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
Canadian border patrol seizes 440 pounds of meth at Ambassador Bridge
James David Dickson, The Detroit News
Published 1:55 p.m. ET Jan. 13, 2020 | Updated 2:25 p.m. ET Jan. 13, 2020
Border patrol agents on the Windsor side of the Ambassador Bridge seized some 440-plus pounds of suspected meth during the arrest of an Ontario man on Christmas Eve.
The Canada Border Services Agency calls the Christmas Eve bust the largest for the agency in the past seven years.
Canadian officials say that on Dec. 24, a commercial truck entered Canada by way of the bridge. During a secondary examination, officials discovered suspected meth stored in nine different containers, according to a statement from the agency.
The suspect, Mohamed Abdirahman, 36, of Mississauga, Ontario, now faces two felony charges: importation of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.
Abdirahman is due in court Feb. 3 at the Ontario Court of Justice. Police continue to investigate the incident.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments