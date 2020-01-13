Border patrol agents on the Windsor side of the Ambassador Bridge seized some 440-plus pounds of suspected meth during the arrest of an Ontario man on Christmas Eve.

The Canada Border Services Agency calls the Christmas Eve bust the largest for the agency in the past seven years.

Canadian officials say that on Dec. 24, a commercial truck entered Canada over the Ambassador Bridge. During a secondary examination, officials discovered suspected meth stored in nine different containers (Photo: Canadian Border Services)

Canadian officials say that on Dec. 24, a commercial truck entered Canada by way of the bridge. During a secondary examination, officials discovered suspected meth stored in nine different containers, according to a statement from the agency.

The suspect, Mohamed Abdirahman, 36, of Mississauga, Ontario, now faces two felony charges: importation of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Abdirahman is due in court Feb. 3 at the Ontario Court of Justice. Police continue to investigate the incident.

@CanBorderSOR announces the seizure of approx. 200 kg of suspected methamphetamine at the Ambassador Bridge #Windsor. A Mississauga resident was arrested and charged @RCMPONT. News Release - https://t.co/utA0BGDbPFpic.twitter.com/JmQwX6vt5s — Border Services SOR (@CanBorderSOR) January 13, 2020

