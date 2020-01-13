Detroit — Police are investigating the shooting death of an unidentified man early Monday morning on Detroit's west side.

The shooting took place about 4:35 a.m. on the 16100 block of Indiana, which is just north of Puritan and east of Wyoming.

Police do not yet know the circumstances preceding the shooting, nor have police released a description of the shooter.

The victim has not yet been identified. Police believe he is in his late 20s or early 30s.

