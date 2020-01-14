Detroit — A 34-year-old man died early Tuesday morning in a car crash on Detroit's west side, police said.

The crash took place about 4:30 a.m. in the area of West Warren and Evergreen.

Police say the driver of a Nissan Altima, the 34-year-old man, died in the crash, while the driver of the other vehicle, a green Jeep Cherokee, fled west into Dearborn Heights.

Police arrested a man soon after the crash. Information on the suspect is not immediately available.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/01/14/man-dies-suspect-arrested-after-car-crash-detroits-west-side/4465365002/