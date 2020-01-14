On Martin Luther King Jr. Day next week, four high-profile Metro Detroit figures are slated to receive honors from the Rev. Jesse Jackson.

The civil rights leader and Rainbow PUSH Coalition founder is hosting the Let Freedom Ring Awards 7 p.m. Monday at Detroit's Fox Theatre.

The accolades are given to "individuals whose work has promoted and protected freedom, opportunity, fairness and dignity, thus furthering the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.," according to a release about the event.

Buy Photo Jonathan Wolman (Photo: Donna Terek / The Detroit News)

Among the four recipients is The Detroit News' late editor and publisher, Jonathan Wolman, who died in April at age 68 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He is scheduled to be "posthumously honored for not only promoting fair and objective reporting of the news but also giving important support to the Fannie Lou Hamer's voting rights campaign in Mississippi that got thousands of African Americans registered to vote," according to the release.

U.S. Rep. John Conyers Jr., the longest serving African American member of Congress in U.S. history who died in October at age 90, is set to posthumously receive the inaugural Legacy Award for his efforts that led to the King national holiday, organizers said.

Buy Photo U.S. Rep. John Conyers speaks at a town hall meeting on jobs and health care at Fellowship Chapel Church in Detroit in 2017. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Other honorees are Maureen Taylor, chair of the Michigan Welfare Rights Organization, "who for decades has spiritedly championed worthy causes for low-income families," and UAW President Rory Gamble, the first African American to lead the labor union, according to the release.

Meanwhile, the gathering is scheduled to feature performances from the Dr. Martin Luther King High School Dance Workshop; Beth Manley-Griffith, a contestant on NBC's "The Voice"; the Detroit Youth Choir, which was a runner-up in "America's Got Talent" last year; and Pastor Marvin Winans, a Grammy-winning artist.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/01/14/wolman-conyers-let-freedom-ring-awards-mlk-day/4472030002/