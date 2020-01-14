Detroit — Police are investigating the shooting death of a woman early Tuesday morning on Detroit's east side.

It was just before 1:35 a.m. when police officers on Detroit's east side heard gunshots in the night and tires squealing nearby.

Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman, said the officers found a burgundy GMC Envoy, in the area of Hayes and Houston-Whittier, riddled with "several" bullet holes.

Police say the woman has not been identified, but is believed to be between 30 and 40. She was sitting in the front seat and was shot multiple times.

A suspect has been arrested, said Officer Vanessa Burt, but no more information was immediately available.

