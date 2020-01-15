Detroit — Interstate 94 in Detroit will be closed this weekend to enable crews to demolish the Second Avenue overpass, officials said.

Michigan Department of Transportation officials will close both directions of I-94 between Interstate 75 and the Lodge Freeway beginning at 9 p.m. Friday. The section of I-94 will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

The overpass is being demolished so it can be replaced, according to MDOT. The $25.5 million project is expected to be finished by spring 2021.

Earlier: Second Avenue overpass closed for repairs

Officials said the Second Avenue bridge was built in 1954. Its replacement will be the first network tied arch bridge in the state.

Motorists who want to use I-94 in Detroit will be rerouted to other freeways. Westbound I-94 traffic will detour to southbound I-75, then westbound I-96 and back to westbound I-94.

Northbound and southbound Lodge Freeway ramps to westbound I-94 will remain open. All entrance ramps to westbound I-94 will be closed from Mt. Elliott to John R Street and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

Eastbound I-94 traffic will detour to eastbound I-96, then northbound I-75 and back to eastbound I-94.

The eastbound I-94 ramp to the southbound Lodger will remain open for local traffic. All entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 will be closed from 30th Street west of Warren Avenue to the Lodge. They are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

However, the northbound and southbound M-10 ramps to eastbound I-94 that close on Friday night will remain closed until fall.

In addition, the John R entrance ramp to westbound I-94 will be closed for safety reasons. Detours will be posted for the ramp closures.

The work on the Second Avenue overpass is part of the state agency's $64 million project to rebuild seven miles of I-94 and replacing 67 bridges over the freeway between Conner Road and I-96.

During the work, traffic on Second Avenue will be rerouted to Woodward to cross over I-94.

