Detroit — A 20-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man have been charged in the shooting death of a 26-year-old Ecorse man early Saturday morning on Detroit's west side.

Killed in the shooting was Gabriel Espinosa, the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed.

Police arrested Marlana Graham at the scene. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Graham with first-degree premeditated murder. She has not yet been arraigned.

Andre Lewis (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Police later arrested 25-year-old Andre Levelle Lewis. Worthy charged Lewis with four felonies: first-degree premeditated murder, two counts of felony firearm, and tampering with evidence in a criminal case.

The homicide took place about 2:45 a.m. on the 800 block of Casgrain, said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's north of Interstate 75 and west of Livernois.

Police say the two suspects and the victim argued outside the home, and the victim was shot. Medics declared the victim dead at the scene. He died of multiple gunshot wounds.

On Tuesday Lewis was arraigned before 36th District Magistrate Millicent Sherman, who denied him bond. Lewis will remain at Wayne County Jail.

Lewis is due for a probable cause conference on Jan. 28 and a preliminary examination on Feb. 4, both before Judge Ronald Giles. He has petitioned for a court-appointed attorney.

