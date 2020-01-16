17-year-old in serious condition after shooting on Detroit's west side
Detroit — A 17-year-old is in temporary serious condition after he was shot Wednesday night on the city's west side, police said.
The teen was walking up the porch stairs of his home in the 7100 block of Elmhurst at about midnight when a silver truck pulled up and someone inside the vehicle fired a gun at him, according to a preliminary investigation.
Police were called and medics transported the victim to a hospital.
