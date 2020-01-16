Detroit — A 17-year-old is in temporary serious condition after he was shot Wednesday night on the city's west side, police said.

The teen was walking up the porch stairs of his home in the 7100 block of Elmhurst at about midnight when a silver truck pulled up and someone inside the vehicle fired a gun at him, according to a preliminary investigation.

Police were called and medics transported the victim to a hospital.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/01/16/17-year-old-temp-serious-after-shooting-detroits-west-side/4489457002/