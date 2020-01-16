Detroit -- Bedrock Detroit has released the first renderings of the soon-to-be-opened event space inside the One Campus Martius expansion.

The 27,529-square-foot venue at One Campus Martius includes a pre-function area and a main event room that can be divided into three spaces. (Photo: Bedrock Detroit)

The $95 million expansion at 1000 Woodward is expected to be completed in March.

The 27,529-square-foot venue includes a pre-function area and a main event room that can be divided into three spaces. (Photo: Bedrock Detroit)

The recently released images show the interior of the 27,529-square-foot venue that includes a pre-function area and a main event room that can be divided into three spaces. The venue also includes a wraparound outdoor terrace.

The venue also includes a wraparound outdoor terrace. (Photo: Bedrock Detroit)

The Bedrock Event Team is accepting reservations at One Campus Martius for events taking place after April 1. Officials say the space is suited for corporate meetings and conferences, weddings, fundraisers and other receptions. The main event space can hold 499 guests while the entire venue can hold 999 guests.

The soon-to-be-completed One Campus Martius expansion at 1000 Woodward. The expansion brings 310,000 square feet of additional office space and 27,000 square feet of rentable event space. (Photo: Bedrock Detroit)

In addition to the event space, the expansion to One Campus Martius adds 310,000 square feet of office space to the nearly million-square-foot building. Tenants include Quicken Loans, Microsoft, Meridian Health Plan, Compuware Corporation and Texas de Brazil.

The expansion project is among other developments Bedrock Detroit has in its construction pipeline including the Hudson’s site, Monroe Blocks and Book Tower. In May 2018, Bedrock won approval for $618 million in tax incentives for the projects.

cwilliams@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CWilliams_DN

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/01/16/bedrock-detroit-releases-renderings-one-campus-martius-event-space/4489050002/