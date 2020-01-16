Detroit — A 58-year-old man was killed Wednesday night in a shooting on the city's west side, police said.

Police are investigating.

The shooting happened at about 10 p.m. in the 8300 block of Smart near Lonyo and Warren Avenue, according to authorities.

Officials said a preliminary investigation revealed two men wearing black hooded sweatshirts knocked on the door of the victim's house.

A witness told investigators he heard someone say "Why would you do this to me?" Then he heard multiple gunshots.

The men continued to fire at the house as they fled west on Smart in a car, officials said.

