Detroit — A 34-year-old man was injured in an early Thursday morning shooting on the city's east side, police said.

They said the suspect in the shooting is a 17-year-old male.

The shooting happened at about 12:15 a.m. Thursday in the 18700 block of Gruebner near East Outer Drive and Seven Mile, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim walked into the Detroit Police Department's Ninth Precinct to report the teen, armed with a gun, walked into his home. He told police he and the suspect fought over the gun and it discharged during the scuffle, authorities said.

The victim was shot in the hand and was taken to a hospital to be treated.

Police continue to investigate.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/01/16/man-injured-early-thursday-morning-shooting-detroits-east-side/4489645002/