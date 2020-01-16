Detroit — A 20-year-old woman is critical condition after a driver crashed into a car on the city's east side, police said.

The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on at East Seven Mile at Conley near Mound, officials said.

According to preliminary investigation, a female driving west on Seven Mile plowed into the rear end of a parked vehicle. The victim was inside the parked car.

