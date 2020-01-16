Detroit — A 17-year-old woman died Thursday on Detroit's west side, and an 18-year-old man has been arrested, police said.

Police say the fatal assault took place about 1:30 p.m. on the 15000 block of Grandville, said Janae Gordon, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's south of Fenkell and east of Evergreen.

Police say that a family member of the victim heard noises in the basement of the home, and went downstairs and found the victim unresponsive. She died from her injuries. Police said she had been assaulted.

An 18-year-old man was arrested and was taken to the Detroit Detention Center. Police say the investigation continues.

