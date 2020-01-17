A federal jury Thursday convicted a 70-year-old Detroit man of sex trafficking charges, drug distribution and maintaining a drug house, officials said.

Richard Knider Jackson is scheduled to be sentenced April 16. He faces up to life in prison and a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years.

Jackson (Photo: Michigan Department of Corrections)

He was convicted after a five-day trial in U.S. District Court. The jury deliberated for about two hours before returning its verdict, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan.

“This defendant treated his victims like goods to be bought and sold,” U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said in a statement. “He targeted vulnerable women and exploited them for his own profit. He manipulated his victims’ drug addictions and provided them with a constant supply of heroin and crack cocaine. We hope that cases like this one will raise awareness that sex traffickers are exploiting victims in our communities."

Jackson was also convicted of distribution of heroin and crack cocaine and maintaining a drug premises, officials said.

According to authorities, investigators first learned about Jackson after a woman called 911 for help in 2016. Detroit police discovered she was being held in a home being used for human trafficking.

Jackson has previous convictions for drug charges, armed robbery, assault, receiving stolen property and carrying a concealed weapon, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

