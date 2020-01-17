LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to identify the driver in a hit and run that killed a 54-year-old woman last month.

The crash happened at about 5:50 p.m. Dec. 26, 2019, in the area of Fenkell and Freeland on Detroit's west side, according to authorities.

Police said the woman was struck by a vehicle traveling east on Fenkell. The vehicle then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Officials said the suspected vehicle is a red work van with a white driver's side door and a ladder rack on the roof.

Anyone with information about the crash or the driver should call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad at (313) 596-2280 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

