Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to identify the driver in a hit and run that killed a 54-year-old woman last month.

The crash happened at about 5:50 p.m. Dec. 26, 2019, in the area of Fenkell and Freeland on Detroit's west side, according to authorities.

Detroit police are looking for the driver of this red work van that investigators believe struck and killed a woman Dec. 26 in the area of Fenkell and Freeland. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Police said the woman was struck by a vehicle traveling east on Fenkell. The vehicle then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Officials said the suspected vehicle is a red work van with a white driver's side door and a ladder rack on the roof.

Anyone with information about the crash or the driver should call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad at (313) 596-2280 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/01/17/police-seek-tips-fatal-dec-26-hit-and-run-detroits-west-side/4499026002/