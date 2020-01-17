Michigan State Police troopers say they were on patrol in Detroit on Thursday night when they saw someone shooting at a person inside of a vehicle.

When troopers identified themselves during the incident at about 8:45 p.m. on Warren Avenue near Lovett Street, the suspect threw his weapon "in an attempt to get rid of it," MSP said on Twitter.

The alleged shooter was taken into custody at the scene. The victim, police said, fled the scene on foot and was found uninjured by troopers at a local business.

Troopers cordoned off the area and called for a K-9 unit to look for the weapon and shell casings.

A Twitter response from someone who said they live near Warren and McGraw heard a police helicopter at the scene and lauded the "good work."

