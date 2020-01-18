Detroit — A 21-year-old was fatally shot while inside a vehicle on the city's west side Friday night, police said.

The incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. in the area of Greenfield and Acacia Avenue, near West Grand River Avenue.

Police say the unknown victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and when medics arrived, the victim was pronounced dead.

Suspect information is unknown and circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime they are asked to please call the Detroit Police Department's Eighth Precinct at (313) 596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

