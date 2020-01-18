Detroit — A Michigan State Police trooper was hurt after a car crashed into an ambulance he was in on Insterstate 96 during Saturday's snowstorm.

The officer was responding to a crash that happened at 10:05 a.m. at westbound I-96 and Outer Drive.

While the officer was inside of the EMS unit interviewing the driver, another vehicle lost control and struck the back of the ambulance. The officer was thrown from the impact of the crash and hit his face inside of the rig, Michigan State Police said.

"He complained of pain to his nose, but did not require any medical treatment," MSP tweeted. "Another (Detroit Fire Department) EMS unit arrived and transported the initial patient to the hospital."

Both Detroit emergency medical technicians in the ambulance at the time of the crash stated they did not have any injuries.

Police said the driver at fault was issued a citation for not having a driver's license, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle and driving too fast for road conditions.

Traffic Crash involving EMS Unit: On 1/18 at approximately 1005 AM troopers responded to a traffic crash on W/B I-96 (Local) & Outer Drive.

