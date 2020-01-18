Detroit — A 39-year-old man is in custody Saturday after striking a police officer and fatally hitting a pedestrian on the city’s west side, authorities said.

The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 19000 block of Telegraph near Seven Mile Road.

Detroit Police officers with the department’s Auto Theft Unit were responding to a report of a stolen vehicle when they approached the alleged vehicle. The driver inside would not cooperate with officers, police said.

The suspect hit an officer with the car as he tried to flee the scene, police said.

An officer fired a single shot, non-fatally striking the suspect in his body, police said.

The suspect continued on, speeding down Telegraph and fatally struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road near Eight Mile.

The pedestrian, a 40-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. The suspect was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

Officers said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the case. No further information was released.

