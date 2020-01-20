Detroit — Two men were found dead early Monday morning on Detroit's east side, police said.

The shooting was reported about 2:11 a.m. on the 18700 block of Barlow, which is south of East Seven Mile and east of Hoover.

Cpl. Dan Donakowski, a Detroit Police Department spokesman, said police responded to a reported shooting. Both men are believed to be in their 30s.

One victim was found on the ground outside the driver side of a black 2006 Chevy Impala. The other victim was found in the passenger side.

Medics declared both dead at the scene.

No shooter description was immediately offered, nor are the circumstances preceding the shooting immediately known.

