Detroit — An 18-year-old Detroit man has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder in the death of a 17-year-old girl Thursday on Detroit's west side.

Isaiah Wilder was denied bond at his arraignment Sunday, and was taken to the Wayne County Jail.

Isaiah Wilder (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

More: Woman killed, man arrested after woman's assault on Detroit's west side

The fatal assault took place about 1:30 p.m. Thursday on the 15000 block of Grandville, police said. That's south of Fenkell and east of Evergreen.

A family member of the victim heard noises in the basement of the home, and went downstairs and found the victim unresponsive, Detroit police spokeswoman Janae Gordon said at the time.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Quianna Coleman. She died of multiple stab wounds. A GoFundMe page has been set up to pay for her funeral and, it says, to pay to change her child's name, who was named after the defendant.

Quianna Coleman (Photo: GoFundMe)

Police arrested Wilder that same day.

Wilder faced 10 felony charges in a carjacking case last year, but all counts were dismissed at his preliminary examination in April, court records show, when a "complaining witness failed to appear" in court.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/01/20/detroit-man-18-faces-premeditated-murder-charge-death-girl-17/4522277002/