Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people found Tuesday night in a home on Detroit's west side.

Fire personnel checked for carbon monoxide at the scene in the 9600 block of American.

Authorities responded to a 911 call for a welfare check in the 9600 block of American after a neighbor failed to reach the residents, said David Fornell, the city's deputy fire commissioner.

Fire personnel and officers arrived at the home about 7:30 p.m. and found a woman and a man unresponsive in separate rooms, Fornell said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene and appeared to have been dead for at least a day, he said.

The residents, identified as an 83-year-old mother and her 60-year-old son, did not appear to show signs of trauma or foul play, police said in a statement.

Firefighters checked for carbon monoxide but their equipment did not detect any, Fornell said.

Autopsies were to be conducted to determine the cause of death.

