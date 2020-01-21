Allen Park man arraigned in I-94 'donuts' incident
An Allen Park man accused of doing 360-degree "donuts" on Interstate 94 was arraigned Tuesday on charges stemming from the Dec. 22 incident.
Devin Cronk was formally charged with misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and disturbing the peace during a hearing in 36th District Court and scheduled for a probable cause conference at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 23 before Judge Kenneth King.
Police allege Cronk, the owner of an orange 2010 Chevy Camaro, blocked all lanes of traffic on westbound I-94 to do spins on camera.
A video of the "side show" stunt was posted on Instagram. The video shows several people recording a Camaro doing circles across all lanes of I-94 near Trumbull, while vehicles were backed up behind.
The incident is the latest in a series of traffic-related crimes in Detroit. In July, several drivers shut down the Lodge Freeway while doing "donuts."
