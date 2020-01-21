An Allen Park man accused of doing 360-degree "donuts" on Interstate 94 was arraigned Tuesday on charges stemming from the Dec. 22 incident.

Devin Cronk (Photo: Detroit police)

Devin Cronk was formally charged with misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and disturbing the peace during a hearing in 36th District Court and scheduled for a probable cause conference at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 23 before Judge Kenneth King.

Police allege Cronk, the owner of an orange 2010 Chevy Camaro, blocked all lanes of traffic on westbound I-94 to do spins on camera.

A video of the "side show" stunt was posted on Instagram. The video shows several people recording a Camaro doing circles across all lanes of I-94 near Trumbull, while vehicles were backed up behind.

A Camaro does doughnuts on I-94 in Detroit. (Photo: Instagram)

The incident is the latest in a series of traffic-related crimes in Detroit. In July, several drivers shut down the Lodge Freeway while doing "donuts."

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/01/21/allen-park-man-arraigned-interstate-94-donuts-incident/4534401002/