Detroit — A 16-year-old boy is recovering after shots fired outside his home hit him inside late Monday night, police said.

The shooting took place about 11:45 p.m. on the 20000 block of Biltmore, south of Eight Mile and east of the Southfield Freeway said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman.

Medics took him to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

