Detroit — Eastbound Interstate 94 is open again at Livernois after a crash, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced just after 7 a.m. hour.

The severity of the crash is not immediately known, but drivers are advised to take alternate routes.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/01/21/crash-closes-eb-94-livernois/4528523002/